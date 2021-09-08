Five Shows Added To Fox Cities P.A.C. Season

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced five shows have been added to the 2021-22 Season.

Tickets for performances at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 982-2787. Tickets are also available at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Masks are required to enter the ticket office and wait times may be longer than usual when a show first goes on sale. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets now for shows in the 2021-22 Season by visiting foxcitiespac.com/groups.

The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences On Tour presents

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive The Bus! (The Musical!)

This is a sensory-inclusive performance

February 25, 2022

6 p.m.

Tickets on sale Friday, September 10 at 10 a.m.

Erth's Dinosaur Zoo - Live!

March 10, 2022

7 p.m.

Tickets on sale Friday, September 10 at 10 a.m.

Whose Live Anyway

April 4, 2022

7:30 p.m.

On sale date to be announced.

AASD Strings Festival

April 12, 2022

7 p.m.

On sale date to be announced.

Chicago

April 15, 2022

7:30 p.m.

On sale date to be announced.



For more information about each performance and to view a full list of shows in our 2021-22 Season visit foxcitiespac.com/events.