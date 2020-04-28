FOX Cities PAC Announces Schedule Changes

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is closed.



To protect the health and safety of our staff and the community, The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is closed starting Wednesday, March 25, until we can evaluate a safe time to re-open given the ever-changing situation. Limited staff will be working remotely with full access to the information and technology necessary to keep you informed of any show or event changes.



Please follow the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Facebook and our website for the latest news and updates. If you have questions about your tickets or to request a refund, please email tickets@foxcitiespac.com. If you have other general questions, please email us at info@foxcitiespac.com.



We appreciate your patience and support of the arts in our community in this difficult time. As the gathering place for the community, we cannot wait to be back hosting the best live experiences and once again sharing inspirational moments with you!



We take pride in being a gathering place for the community and this shift in our programming is significant. We realize the impact on artists, staff and our community of arts advocates who have made plans around these events. We hope to answer your questions about how this affects you below.



What do I do if I have tickets to an upcoming show?

If a show is canceled, you have two options on what to do with your tickets:

• Donate the cost of your tickets. We invite you to donate the value of your tickets to the Center, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit so that when we can finally welcome you back, we can continue to build programs that inspire and change lives. We truly appreciate your support.

• If you do not donate the cost of your tickets, you will automatically receive a refund for the face value of your tickets back to your original method of payment. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, visit https://blog.ticketmaster.com/guidelines-canceled-postponed-events/ for more information. Please note the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is not responsible for refund practices put in place by third-party ticket providers.



If a show is postponed or rescheduled, you have three options on what to do with your tickets:

• Keep your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date

• Donate the cost of your tickets. We invite you to donate the value of your tickets to the Center, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit so that when we can finally welcome you back, we can continue to build programs that inspire and change lives. We truly appreciate your support.

• Patrons who cannot attend the rescheduled date should request a refund for the face value of your tickets back to your original method of payment. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, visit https://blog.ticketmaster.com/guidelines-canceled-postponed-events/ for more information. Please note the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is not responsible for refund practices put in place by third-party ticket providers.



How do I update my mobile tickets with the rescheduled date?

Patrons with mobile tickets should remove their original tickets from their Apple Wallet or Google Pay Wallet and re-add the tickets from their account on their device. The new date will then appear on the tickets.



Which shows have been affected?

See below for an up-to-date list of shows that have been postponed or canceled.



How will I be updated on show postponements or cancellations?

In addition to our Facebook page and this page we will also email all ticket holders to individual shows affected as updates become available. Facebook events will also be a great resource for information about the status upcoming events that you have not yet purchased tickets for. Please email us at tickets@foxcitiespac.com if you need to update your email address to ensure you get the most up-to-date communications.



Who do I contact with additional questions?

We want to hear from you with any additional questions or concerns. Please email tickets@foxcitiespac.com. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we respond as quickly as possible. The ticket office will be closed for in-person sales and service until further notice.



The performing arts have the ability to inspire, transform, educate and entertain, and we look forward to once again bringing joy into the lives of northeastern Wisconsin residents.



We look forward to seeing you at the theater again soon!



Jon Reep

March 20, rescheduled for August 22



Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville

March 24-29, rescheduled for August 25-30, 2020



Alice Cooper

April 5, postponed



Hearing Services Open House

April 8, postponed



Rainbow Over Wisconsin - 2020 ROW Annual Gala

April 10, canceled



Kansas

April 18, rescheduled for October 9



Monkey BAA Theatre Company's Diary of a Wombat

April 18, canceled



AASD Strings Festival

April 21, canceled



Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll

Aprl 25, rescheduled for April 15, 2021



Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Grand Finale

April 25, canceled



Hotel California - A Salute to the Eagles

May 1, rescheduled for September 18



I Wrote That One Too ... A Life in Songwriting: From Willie to Whitney Starring Steve Dorff

May 1, rescheduled for September 12



The Band's Visit

May 5-10, canceled



Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase

May 16, canceled



Celtic Woman Celebration - The 15th Anniversary World Tour

May 30, 2020, rescheduled for June 3, 2021



Julie's Touch of Silver

June 6, rescheduled for September 19



Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Broadcast Live! and Live and Night!

June 19, 2020, rescheduled for June 11, 2021.





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You