Door County Emergency Response Fund Grants To Peninsula Players Theatre

Peninsula Players Theatre has been awarded three Door County Emergency Response Fund grants. The Emergency Response Fund is a coordinated philanthropic response to the COVID-19 health crisis by the Door County Community Foundation and United Way of Door County.

"We are incredibly grateful for the many individuals, organizations and businesses who so selflessly gave to the Door County Emergency Response Fund. Their giving has enabled the Door County Community Foundation and the United Way to make critical grant dollars available to many organizations across the county," said the theater's Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "The generous grants we were awarded from the Door County Emergency Response Fund will help us to acquire the necessary technology required to welcome company members and patrons back to the theater, while prioritizing their health and safety."

Peninsula Players Theatre will be using Emergency Response Fund grant dollars to update ventilation in public restrooms and the administrative offices/costume shop, purchase MERV-17 HEPA air purifiers for areas where company members congregate, and to obtain electronic ticket scanners/licenses for contactless entry into the theater.

"Arts organizations, environmental groups, historical societies, and other kinds of charities are major economic engines in Door County," says Bret Bicoy, President & CEO of the Door County Community Foundation, Inc. "While our primary focus remains helping those families who are facing tough times, we also want to ensure that the charities essential to our quality of life survive this crisis."

To learn more about the Door County Emergency Response Fund or apply for funding, please visit www.responddoorcounty.org. For more information or to informally discuss your request before submission, please email to responsefund@givedoorcounty.org or call the Door County Community Foundation at (920) 746-1786.