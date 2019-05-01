Chairman's Gala To Recognize Mike Weller With Distinguished Service Award

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce its Annual Chairman's Gala will be held Thursday, May 23. The Chairman's Gala is a black-tie evening that celebrates and raises funds to support the mission of the Fox Cities P.A.C. featuring a cocktail hour, dinner on stage, one-of-a-kind auction packages and Crescendo, an after party.



At the event, the Fox Cities P.A.C. will honor Mike Weller as the 2018 Distinguished Service Award recipient at the Gala.



The Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to members of the community who have persistently served the cause of furthering the Center's mission through advocacy and financial contributions. Their support ensures the Center continues to deliver programs that inspire and build communities.



Mike Weller was selected for his persistent efforts in advocating publicly for the Center, resulting in greater awareness of the Center's mission and activities throughout the community. Weller served as Board Chair from 2007-2011 and helped in the successful launch of the Keystone Campaign. Weller has also contributed significantly to the professional development of the senior leadership team at the Center, providing valuable tools and resources to ensure each senior leader can successfully focus on furthering the Center's mission.



"Mike's contributions to the Center have expanded far beyond his generous financial contributions as he has invested time and talent into ensuring the Center's continued success," said Board of Directors Chair Angelo Ninivaggi. "We are pleased to take this opportunity to thank Mike for his time and attention in equipping the Center with tools to maximize the achievement of its mission."



Tickets for the Chairman's Gala are sold out, but those wishing to support the arts are invited to attend Crescendo, a black-tie party in the Main Lobby.



CRESCENDO

The After Party is back with a new name and a fresh look. Planned by staff and the Center's N.E.W. Professional Advisory Committee, this event turns up the volume in the lobby with live music, a sampling of food from local restaurants and fabulous prizes, all while raising funds to support the Center's mission. The evening will be hosted by WKSZ KISS FM's Jake and Tanner and welcomes all guests 21+ to have fun and celebrate the positive impact the arts have on our community.



Tickets for Crescendo are on sale now. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through the Center's ticket office in person, by phone at (920) 730-3760 or online at foxcitiespac.com.





