CHOICES: A ROCK OPERA Returns to Westchester For Six Performances Only

Arts Journeyman, John Krupa, wrote, directed, produced, and stars in this scintillating songfest praising the days of spandex, big hair, guy-liner, and really wild nights

By: Oct. 13, 2023

CHOICES: A ROCK OPERA will return to Westchester for six performances only at Emelin Theater for the Performing Arts, 153 Library Lane, Mamaroneck, NY, November 24 & 25 @ 8:00 p.m. and November 26 @ 2:00 p.m..

.After a spectacular run in Westchester, Mr. Krupa, a Westchester resident and ArtsWestchester member will be taking the entire production to New York City. This will be the last time CHOICES appears in Westchester.

Choices: A Rock Opera tells the story of an obsessively driven lead singer from a 1980's sexy-spandex, big-hair rock band of the 80s whose intense focus achieved a level of fame to the band they didn't dream of. But it left the singer cocooned and emotionally underdeveloped. This cloistered crooner bereft of any depth beyond the end of his mic, meets an intriguing woman who introduces him to a world beyond what he's ever known. Suddenly fame has lost its luster and he has “choices” to make.

The rock extravaganza gets Faustian as his bandmates – encouraged by a mysterious “manager” – who professes to be the key-holder to super-stardom – urges the singer to choose the band over happiness of the heart with his new love.

When you bargain with the devil you don't achieve heaven.

MiG Ayesa portrays the "Singer.” Broadway and West End audiences have seen him in Burn the Floor, Rock of Ages, Buddy, We Will Rock You, Rent, Thriller Live, and Seasons of Larson — to name just a few. Cinema audiences recognize him from Queen of the Damned and Subterano.

John Krupa as the mysterious “manager” began with classic operetta (H.M.S. Pinafore), moved to stage drama as Alan Strang in Equus, before his first rock opera, Maybe Someday, which garnered him great notoriety. John went on to tour with several notable acts and perform as a session musician, all while writing and performing his own material.  Showing this tale might be semi-autobiographical, John is married now and his wife and children are his greatest accomplishment. But it looks like you can have it all as he owns his own company in the music industry and performs with several great cover bands. Choices is John's long overdue return to music composition and the theater.

Holly Block is director/choreographer. The cast, band, and crew includes Kaitlyn O'Shea, Melinda Raczy, Zach Dulny, Jessica Klee, Mike Rosenman, Artie Dillon, Hank DeCora, Tommy Vinton, Felix Guiffra, William “Bill” Wittman, Emily Diedrich, Gabbie Sansone, Nick Celio, Joe Leo, Annemarie Josephson, Ronnie DiMaria, Dave O'Briskie, Lielle Burk, Holly Block, Amy Herzberg, and Gianna Tucci.




