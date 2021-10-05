Amcor Education Series Provides Flexible Opportunities For 2021-22 Season

October marks National Arts and Humanities month, focusing on equitable access, encouraging and driving participation, supporting the arts and raising public awareness about the role they play in our daily lives. The Fox Cities P.A.C. kicks-off this public celebration by announcing a hybrid Amcor Education Series that provides greater access to bring arts to classrooms at a time where challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic intersect with a greater need for the inspiration and sense of understanding arts experiences can provide.

"Our mission is to provide educational and engaging arts experiences for students and educators so classroom lessons can come to life and support the unique ways in which all students learn and grow," said chief programming officer Amy Gosz. "We consulted local educators and found that each classroom requires different resources this year in which to best share the arts with students so we are providing both in-person and virtual experiences to meet students where they are learning best."

The Amcor Education Series will present virtual performances through the fall and winter, with in-person performances beginning in February 2022 welcoming students in grades Pre-K through 12 from private and public schools, state-registered homeschools and state-licensed family or group childcare centers throughout Northeast Wisconsin and upper Michigan.

Virtual performances will be available on demand for educators during select windows of time and include:

Glass Half Full Theatre's Production of

Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story

October 11-29, 2021

Mixed Blessings by Barron Ryan

November 8-24, 2021

Five Days with Step Afrika!

January 14-28, 2022

To the Moon and Beyond: Create Your Own Lunar Lander with Janet's Planet

February 28-March 11, 2022

In-person performances will resume in 2022 featuring:

Childplay's Production of

Schoolhouse Rock - Live!

February 11, 2022

Don't Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!)

February 24-25, 2022

The February 25, 12:30 p.m. performance is sensory-inclusive.

Small Island Big Song

February 28, 2022

Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute

Link Up: The Orchestra Rocks*

March 14, 2022

Black Violin

April 6, 2022

Information about each of the performances, additional resources for educators and more about the Amcor Education Series can be found at foxcitiespac.com/education.