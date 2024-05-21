ANCIENT ALIENS LIVE Comes to the Fox Cities PAC in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced MillsEntertainment Presents: Ancient Aliens LIVE on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $45.65 and go on sale Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

ABOUT ANCIENT ALIENS LIVE

Ancient Aliens LIVE is a live, in-person event that will explore questions as old as the planet itself: Have extraterrestrials visited Earth? Are they here now, and when will they reveal themselves?

The ninety-minute live experience celebrates the long-running program Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY® Channel and features Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, aerospace engineer, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope, and real-life Indiana Jones, David Childress, as they discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to the moon, and pave the long road to Disclosure.

Ancient Aliens LIVE is an experiential extension of Ancient Aliens that explores the theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years. Ancient Aliens LIVE will bring the same curiosity and in-depth examination to the questions, speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts and grounded theories surrounding this age-old debate.

In addition to engaging panel discussions and an audience Q&A, the event will offer attendees the opportunity for VIP meet and greets with the stars and exclusive Ancient Aliens LIVE merchandise.

