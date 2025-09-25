The 5th Annual Anchorage VegFest Returns to Alaska PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 5th Annual Anchorage VegFest is Alaska’s premier plant-based health and wellness festival, bringing together community, education, and celebration. This year’s theme, “Reclaim Your Health: How Plants Reverse Chronic Disease,” explores the powerful role of whole-food, plant-based living in preventing and even reversing chronic illness.

Featured keynote speaker Dr. Michael Klaper, a world-renowned physician and pioneer in plant-based medicine, will share his expertise and insights. The day will also feature expert speakers, cooking demonstrations, food samples, local vendors, community wellness classes and plenty of delicious plant-based foods.

Whether you’re vegan, plant-curious, or simply looking to live a healthier life, Anchorage VegFest 2025 is your chance to learn, connect, and be inspired.

