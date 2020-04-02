Perseverance Theatre Announces Temporary Staff Layoffs

Perseverance Theatre has been working tirelessly to adjust operations and keep its employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has reached a point that unfortunately requires the layoff of the majority of its staff. Perseverance hopes to rehire staff when it is safe and the theatre is able to resume operations. The remaining staff are working remotely with reduced hours and are strictly following government health mandates and safety recommendations. The people who work at Perseverance make the theatre what it is and are the foundation of our organization. The layoff decision was incredibly difficult, and Perseverance is making every effort to ensure that those affected have information about all available health and financial resources.

The layoff decision directly results from postponement of the production of Fun Home, and the resultant loss of significant revenue. Coupled with the inability to know when we will be able to resume operations, theatre leadership and the Board of Directors had to take immediate action for the long-term health of the organization.

"This is an unparalleled moment our world is facing," said Perseverance Board President Joe Bedard. "All Alaska and United States performing arts institutions face the same challenge as Perseverance: live theatre onstage is not possible for now. I am humbled by the creative energy and commitment to community Alaskan artists bring to help during this anxious and uncertain environment."

Perseverance Artistic Director Leslie Ishii , Managing Director Frank Delaney , and the Board are unrelenting in their commitment to ensure the theatre will survive these challenges, and remain extremely grateful to all Alaskans for their belief and support.

"During these uncertain times community support is vital. Perseverance continues to be of service in whatever ways possible," said Ishii. "Remaining staff are creating face masks and donating disposable gloves for local healthcare workers and seeking other ways to help our community. We also continue to foster the creativity of Alaska for stress relief, mutually beneficial problem solving and ultimately, to strengthen our artistry which is our resiliency. Together, we will persevere!"





