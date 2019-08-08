ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Gets Removed from Theatre Season After Cost and Content Concerns

Perseverance Theatre withdrew "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," from their season after concerns were raised about the theatre's financial limitations and the portrayal of topics in indigenous culture and sexual assault in the play, according to Anchorage Daily News.

The play, adapted from Ken Casey's novel, is told through the eyes of a Native American character written by a white man. It also centers on a convicted rapist as the main character.

"Silent Sky," a play which is half the cost, will take "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"'s mid-January through February 2020 run slot.

"Silent Sky" follows the story a lesser-known woman who had a profound impact on science.

Perseverance Theatre expects to remain in good financial status this upcoming season after laying off employees last year because of the six figure debt that was paid by donors.

For the full story, read the Anchorage Daily News here.





