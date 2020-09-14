Movie Theaters Begin to Reopen in Anchorage

Theaters and other entertainment venues are now allowed to operate at a 50% indoor capacity after temporary pandemic restrictions were lifted on August 30.

The Anchorage Century 16 and XD theater in Midtown are set to reopen this week, the Anchorage Daily News reports.

Both theaters join three Regal Cinema locations at the Dimond Center, at the Regal Totem in East Anchorage and at Tikahtnu Commons.

With the reopenings, each theater is doing their fair share of safety precautions, ranging from employee health screenings and constant sanitation to mandatory facemasks and reduced capacity.

