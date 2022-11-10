Momentum Presents Ed Washington @Studio C
The performance is on November 19th from 8-10pm.
The Ed Washington Experience kicks off a new series @ Studio C with Studio Sessions. This concert series will feature four different performing artists over the 2022/2023 season inside this intimate venue. Studio Sessions have limited seating and are designed with listening room vibes, but that doesn't mean they won't be full of energy.
The Ed Washington Experience, the first in this series, will be performing with their new band arrangement and debuting music from their new album, Hedonism. Audiences will hear that alternative R&B sound, melodic and groovy that they've come to expect from Washington in a setting that feels more like a living room than a bar.
Beverages are available for purchase and include non alcoholic choices along with beer and wine.
The Ed Washington Experience
Ed Washington (voice & keys), Levi Betz (guitar), Kengo Nagaoka (drums), Scott Joyce (base guitar).
Studio Session
Studio Sessions is an intimate performance series @ Studio C that features Alaskan based performers up close and personal. Good vibes. Great art.
@ Studio C
@ Studio C is an artist driven, community focused art center that provides sustainable working space for Momentum Dance Collective. The space also acts as a laboratory for community artists to create, perform, or share their work and exists to nurture the development of creatives in Anchorage.
