Momentum Dance Presents COMPACT This Week

Performances run November 11th, 7:30-9 pm & 12th, 2-3:30 & 7:30-9 pm.

Nov. 08, 2022  
Compact is a performance of 17 short dances on a 4x4 foot stage performing in Momentum's home studio, @ Studio C. Momentum's choreographers have to think outside the box (while staying on one) as they use this space limitation to create dances ranging from the complex to the comical. With the audience circled around a raised dance stage, every view is a great one, allowing you to witness dance from a new perspective.

Art forms always converge @ Studio C and this event is no exception. Audiences can arrive early to hear the music of ri la ré and see the gallery exhibit I am Iñupiat on display from artist Britt'Nee Kivliqtaruq Brower. Doors open 30 minutes early to enjoy the art and the space with both alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Performances run November 11th, 7:30-9 pm & 12th, 2-3:30 & 7:30-9 pm, @ Studio C | 705 W 59th Avenue, Unit C, Anchorage AK 99518.




