Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT XXII Comes to Discovery Theatre in January

pixeltracker

Performances take place January 14-15, 2021.

Nov. 15, 2021  
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT XXII Comes to Discovery Theatre in January

After back-to-back-to-back sold-out shows in Anchorage, fan favorite International Guitar Night resurfaces with an inspiring new cast of guitar luminaries. Now in its 22nd year, this mobile guitar festival leaves audiences across the globe awe-struck with solos, duets, and quartets that highlight the boundless virtuosity and diversity of acoustic guitar.

Germany's Latin Swing master Lulo Reinhardt returns as host, joined by a phenomenal lineup: contemporary classical guitarist Stephanie Jones from Australia, 22-year-old two-hand "tapper" Alexander Misko from Russia, and brilliant Italian jazz guitarist and vocalist Eleanora "Lele" Strino.

Get ready for a riveting around-the-world tour with the United Nations of guitar powerhouses.

Performances take place January 14-15, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.anchorageconcerts.org/seasons/upcoming-shows/international-guitar-night-xxi.


Related Articles View More Anchorage Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Unisex Black Logo Tee
Ain't Too Proud Unisex Black Logo Tee
Patti Murin: Princess Bedhead Tee
Patti Murin: Princess Bedhead Tee
Ain't Too Proud Record Spinner Keychain
Ain't Too Proud Record Spinner Keychain

More Hot Stories For You