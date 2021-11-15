INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT XXII Comes to Discovery Theatre in January

After back-to-back-to-back sold-out shows in Anchorage, fan favorite International Guitar Night resurfaces with an inspiring new cast of guitar luminaries. Now in its 22nd year, this mobile guitar festival leaves audiences across the globe awe-struck with solos, duets, and quartets that highlight the boundless virtuosity and diversity of acoustic guitar.

Germany's Latin Swing master Lulo Reinhardt returns as host, joined by a phenomenal lineup: contemporary classical guitarist Stephanie Jones from Australia, 22-year-old two-hand "tapper" Alexander Misko from Russia, and brilliant Italian jazz guitarist and vocalist Eleanora "Lele" Strino.

Get ready for a riveting around-the-world tour with the United Nations of guitar powerhouses.

Performances take place January 14-15, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.anchorageconcerts.org/seasons/upcoming-shows/international-guitar-night-xxi.