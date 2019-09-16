Get A Behind-The-Scenes Peek At Anchorage Concerts All Access

Celebrate performing arts in Alaska with Anchorage Concerts All Access, a behind-the-scenes evening of wine, food, music, and pop-up performances Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

Attendees can take a backstage tour and hear stories about artists from past Anchorage Concert Association seasons. Sample fine wines from around the world, courtesy of La Bodega and Specialty Imports. Taste delicious dishes from premier Anchorage restaurants. Bid for artist meet-and-greets, special show packages, dinners, house concerts, and more. Top off the night with a special performance with Che Apalache, a bluegrass band from Argentina.

Che Apalache represents a Culture Clash gone right. They're a four-man string band based in Buenos Aires, with members from the U.S., Mexico, and Argentina. Singing in Spanish and English, they perform everything from bluegrass standards to Latin roots music, and originals that blend the best of both. A banjo and mandolin tango? Yes, please. Discover a new sound blend that'll have your toes tappin'. In addition to All Access, Che Apalache will perform a full show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Discovery Theatre. Tickets are available at CenterTix box office and anchorageconcerts.org. Che Apalache will also bring their timeless music to a special event as part of Welcoming Week at the Anchorage Library.

Additional All Access performers include Parlor in the Round, Underground Dance Company, Xochiquetzal-Tiquin Mexican Folkloric Ballet, Sankofa Dance Theatre Alaska, The Forest That Never Sleeps, Artistic Drift, Momentum Dance Collective, Jared Woods, Meghan Holtan, Fiona Rose, and Alaska Fire Circus.

All Access food and wine partners are La Bodega, Specialty Imports, 49th State Brewing Company, Charlou, Crush Bistro, El Rodeo, Ginger, Glacier Brewhouse, Orso, Pangea, South Restaurant + Coffeehouse, and Wild Scoops.

Anchorage Concerts All Access

6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

