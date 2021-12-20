Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; TBA's CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Anchorage:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Billy Worthy/Wayne Mitchell - BATTLE ROYALE - TBA Theatre - 2021 58%

Sienza Chandler - A MOTHER GOOSE MIRACLE - TBA Theatre - 2021 25%

Sienza Chandler - THE ADVENTURER'S CLUB - TBA Theatre - 2021 13%

William Worthy - BATTLE ROYAL - TBA Theatre - 2021 4%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brigette Hoffman - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 30%

Bridget Hoffman - DR. FRANK E. STEIN'S HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 18%

Giselle Nisonger - AN EXAMINATION OF THE PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 12%

Naomi Muennich - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 12%

Bridgette Hoffman - MOTHER GOOSE MIRACLE - TBA Theatre - 2021 6%

Erin Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre - 2021 6%

Erin Mitchell - HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 6%

Giselle Nisonger - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Giselle Nisonger - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Giselle Nisonger - THORNRIDGE MANOR - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 54%

Wayne Mitchell - DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 46%

Best Direction Of A Play

Nate Benson - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 31%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 31%

Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre - 2021 14%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - AN EXAMINATION OF THE PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 14%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre - 2021 6%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - FOR THE LOVE OF SHAKESPEARE - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Shane Mitchell - THE ADVENTURER'S CLUB - TBA Theatre - 2021 0

Best Direction Of A Stream

Erin Dagon Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 44%

Frank Katasse - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 37%

Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 9%

Wayne Mitchell - DR. FRANK E. STEIN'S HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 7%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre - 2021 2%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Joshua Lowman - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 40%

Robert Hays - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 16%

Jackie Lozanno - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Dr. Frank E. Stein's Covid Crisis Halloween - 2021 14%

Robert Hays - DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 12%

Seth Eggelston - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 12%

Jaqualine Lozano - HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 7%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Austyn Hope Davis - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 31%

Frank Hardy - THORNRIDGE MANOR - TBA Theatre - 2021 31%

Dean Brady - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 25%

Tracy Simmons - HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 13%

Best Musical

CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 55%

DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 45%

Best Performer In A Musical

Seth Eggelston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 37%

Eli Fleener - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 31%

Jessica Tulius - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 17%

Kae Hartman - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 14%

Best Performer In A Play

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 24%

Tara O'Hanley - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 22%

Stephanie Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 17%

Jessica Faust - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 7%

Kaichen McRae - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre - 2021 7%

Megan Bladow - AN EXAMINATION OF THE PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 7%

Carl Bright - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 4%

Grace Fahrney - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre - 2021 4%

Seth Eggleston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 4%

Aaron Bell - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 2%

Dana Mitchell - HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 2%

Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre - 2021 0

Shane Mitchell - FOR THE LOVE OF SHAKESPEARE - TBA Theatre - 2021 0

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 35%

Aaron Bell - FRANK E. STEIN'S HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 29%

Seth Eggelston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 19%

Kae Hartman - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 6%

Eli Fleener - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Henry Hartman - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Jussica Tulis - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Erin Tripp - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 22%

Jared Olin - THE WINTER BEAR - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 21%

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 19%

Skyler Ray Benson Davis - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 14%

Grace Fahrney - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre - 2021 7%

Megan Bladow - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 5%

Seth Eggleston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 5%

Erin Mitchell - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISIM - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Shane Mitchell - FOR THE LOVE OF SHAKESPEARE - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 32%

SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 25%

IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 18%

AN EXAMINATION OF THE PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 11%

FOR THE LOVE OF SHAKESPEARE - TBA Theatre - 2021 5%

THORNRIDGE MANOR - TBA Theatre - 2021 5%

CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre - 2021 2%

PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 2%

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 0

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 33%

SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 31%

AN EXAMINATION OF THE PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 22%

13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre - 2021 8%

FOR THE LOVE OF SHAKESPEARE - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

ADVENTURER'S CLUB - TBA Theatre - 2021 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachael Androski - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 50%

Mary Giles - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 19%

Bruce Sexhauer - FOR THE LOVE OF SHAKESPEARE - TBA Theatre - 2021 11%

Rachael Androski - THORNRIDGE MANOR - TBA Theatre - 2021 8%

Rachel Androski - THORNRIDGE MANOR - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Thornridge Manor - RACHAEL ANDROSKI - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Wayne Mitchell - HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Wayne Mitchell - THE ADVENTURER'S CLUB - TBA Theatre - 2021 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Eggelston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 33%

Ryan Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 30%

Matt Fernandez - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 18%

Seth Eggleston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 12%

Jeremy Bryan - THORNRIDGE MANOR - TBA Theatre - 2021 6%

Seth Eggleston - AN EXAMINATION OF THE PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 0

Best Streaming Musical

CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 68%

DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 32%

Best Streaming Play

THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 38%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 33%

IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 13%

FOR THE LOVE OF SHAKESPEARE - TBA Theatre - 2021 6%

CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre - 2021 4%

AN EXAMINATION OF THE PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 2%

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 2%

PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Seth Eggleston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 32%

Eli Fleener - YOU CAN CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 21%

Jessica Tullius - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 18%

Henry Hartman - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 11%

Kae Hartman - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 11%

Jessica Tulius - YOU CAN CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Stephanie Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 34%

Devan Hawkins - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 15%

Erin Mitchell - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISIM - TBA Theatre - 2021 15%

Kendra Gladwill - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 12%

Wayne Mitchell - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISIM - TBA Theatre - 2021 12%

Chelsea Gulling - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 10%

Wayne Mitchell - FOR THE LOVE OF SHAKESPEARE - TBA Theatre - 2021 2%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Corine Johnson - DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 67%

Robert Hays - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 33%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Skyler Ray Benson Davis - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 37%

Erin Mitchell - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISIM - TBA Theatre - 2021 29%

Stephanie Buen - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 29%

Tyler Browning - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 5%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 52%

ANNIE - Anchorage Community Theatre - 2021 24%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mad Myrna's - 2021 14%

HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre - 2021 10%

SWEETHEART TALES - TBA Theatre - 2021 0

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 45%

GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre - 2021 21%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre - 2021 17%

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 17%