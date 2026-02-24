Anchorage Symphony to Host 40th Mary & Lucian Cassetta Memorial Scholarship

🎭 NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra invites Alaska high school senior music students to participate in the 40th annual Mary and Lucian Cassetta Music Scholarship Competition. This year's competition will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 beginning in the late afternoon at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. The deadline to submit an application is April 14th.

Mary Cassetta was a trained musician and professional vocalist, and her dedication to music was proven by her twenty years of work with Anchorage music organizations. These included the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, the Alaska Festival of Music and the Anchorage Concert Association. Mary knew how vital it is for young musicians to have the opportunity to develop their talents, and she learned this firsthand after receiving a music scholarship to the Chicago School of Music.

Following her death, the Mary Cassetta Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to encourage the development of talent in young Alaskans and provide them with the opportunity to grow as artists. The scholarship title was changed to include Mary's husband Lucian who passed away in 1995.

Application Process: The competition is open to high school SENIORS who possess the talent, dedication and desire to make a serious commitment to an advanced study program at a recognized university, music school or music camp. The competition is open to both instrumentalists and vocalists.

Competition applicants must provide the following:

A completed application which can be found online: https://www.anchoragesymphony.org/scholarships

A recommendation from the individual's music instructor on the degree of the student's commitment. This recommendation is to be submitted directly from the instructor to the scholarship committee (aso@youraso.org) and should not be submitted with the student's application.

Find the online application here: https://www.anchoragesymphony.org/scholarships

Recommendations must be submitted via email to: aso@youraso.org

Or mailed to:

Mary & Lucian Cassetta Music Scholarship Committee

Anchorage Symphony Orchestra

430 W 7th Ave D Street, Suite 202

Anchorage, AK 99501

The selection process will include a closed audition and a short oral interview. Auditions will be held on April 28, 2026, at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

The $1,000 scholarship will be paid directly to a school or appropriate source to cover tuition, musical instruction, or other direct musical expenses. In addition to the scholarship, the selected student will be invited to perform in a recital hosted by the Anchorage Concert Chorus featuring music scholarship winners from other local competitions.