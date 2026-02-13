AIDA Comes to Alaska in March

🎭 NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Alaska Center for the Performing Arts will host the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and Anchorage Opera production of Aida, a full-scale opera by Giuseppe Verdi, in late March.

The performances are scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the venue’s Atwood Concert Hall. Aida is presented in Italian with projected English supertitles and features a collaboration between the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and Anchorage Opera, showcasing principal vocalists in leading roles. The production typically runs about three hours with two intermissions.

Tickets for Aida are available through the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts’ CenterTix box office or authorized online ticket sellers, with prices generally starting in the range noted for major concert hall events. The box office opens seasonally and can provide seating charts and pricing by section.

The production brings one of the most enduring works of the operatic repertoire to Anchorage audiences, combining large orchestral forces, vocal soloists and chorus. Attendees should plan to arrive early to accommodate seating and event protocols.