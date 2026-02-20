Momentum Dance Collective To Premiere YOU HAVE THIS DAY, AND MAYBE ANOTHER At The Nave

🎭 NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Momentum Dance Collective will premiere YOU HAVE THIS DAY, AND MAYBE ANOTHER, a new evening-length contemporary dance work, February 28 through March 1 at The Nave in Anchorage.

The performance explores themes of care, connection, and the passage of time, tracing the emotional arc of a single day. Through contemporary movement and elemental design, the work examines moments of tenderness, humor, fatigue, and renewal, inviting audiences to reflect on how care operates in daily life.

Created collaboratively by the company’s choreographers and dancers and directed by Co-Artistic Directors Ariel Graham and Irenerose Castillo, the piece weaves multiple choreographic voices into a unified performance centered on shared human experience. The work considers care as complex and multifaceted, rather than sentimental, addressing its sustaining and challenging dimensions.

The title draws inspiration from a poem by Mary Oliver and reflects the production’s focus on how individuals choose to use their time and extend care to themselves and others.

The visual design team includes Anchorage-based artists Emily Tallman of Poetica (season artwork and visual identity), Ruby Jones (set design), and Cedar Cussins (lighting design). Natural elements and shifting light are incorporated to shape the performance environment.

Momentum Dance Collective continues its sliding-scale ticket model, allowing audience members to select a price point based on their financial circumstances. All ticket holders receive the same seating and experience.

Performance Details

YOU HAVE THIS DAY, AND MAYBE ANOTHER

February 28 – March 1

The Nave

Anchorage, Alaska

Ticket Prices

Community Care – $25

True Cost – $35

Pay It Forward – $45

Caregiver Tickets – $20 (limited availability)

Tickets are available through Momentum Dance Collective.