Cyrano Theatre Company to Present 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE

Cyrano Theatre Company will present 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche. Written by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood. Directed by Warren Weinstein.

It's 1956 and The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast. As the assembled "widows" await the announcement of the society's prize-winning quiche, the atomic bomb sirens sound!

Has the Communist threat come to pass? How will the "widows" respond as their idyllic town and lifestyle faces attacks? Winner of the 2012 NYC International Fringe Festival as Best Overall Production, 5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche is a tasty recipe of hysterical laughs and delicious discoveries. A farcical, interactive comedy.

Dates to be announced. Learn more here.