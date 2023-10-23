Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Performs DREAMSCAPES in January

The performance is set for January 27, 2024 at 7:30pm.
POPULAR
Dreamscapes comes to Anchorage Symphony Orchestra in 2024. The concert features Tim Fain, violin. The performance is set for January 27, 2024 at 7:30pm.
RUTH GIPPS | Song for Orchestra
TIM FAIN | Edge of a Dream
RALPH Vaughan Williams | Symphony No. 2, “A London Symphony”
Ruth Gipps’ introspective Song for Orchestra captivates with expressive dynamics and rich orchestration, leaving a lasting impression.
Acclaimed for his ability to enthrall audiences, violinist Tim Fain returns to the Atwood Concert Hall to perform his breathtaking piece, Edge of a Dream.
Vaughan Williams’ A London Symphony paints a vibrant musical portrait of the energetic, diverse, and iconic city of London.
Videos
|The Curse of The Mummy
APU Grant Hall (10/20-10/31)
|Mr. Mummy's Halloween Surprise
APU Grant Hall (10/27-10/31)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Atwood Concert Hall (11/29-12/10)
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Atwood Concert Hall (2/14-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You