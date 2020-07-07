Anchorage Concert Association Presents WATCH WHILE WE WAIT Virtual Programming

The Anchorage Concert Association is bringing content into the homes of their patrons with their new Watch While We Wait programming on their site.

The Association, located at 430 W 7th Ave #200 in Anchorage, Alaska, is temporarily closed to the public during the global health crisis.

The new series, features Anchorage "fan favorites, artists that we hope to bring to Alaska, and videos that are too awesome to miss. All hand-selected by Anchorage Concert Association staff."

Artists featured in the videos include Lizzo, Postmodern Jukebox, OK Go, Hadestown, Jake Shimabukuro, and more.

Check out all of their videos HERE.

