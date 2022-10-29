Alaska Junior Theater Announces LET'S DO IT LIVE Season Beginning Next Week

Alaska Junior Theater will begin their Let's Do It Live 2022/2023 Season by bringing the magic of bucket filling to Anchorage youth this November with Have You Filled A Bucket Today - The Musical (K - 5).

This brand new, fun-filled musical from Virginia Repertory Theatre is based on the concepts in Carol McCloud's award-winning children's books, Have You Filled a Bucket Today?, Growing Up with a Bucket Full of Happiness and Ann Marie Gardinier Halstead's book, The Bucket Filling Fairy.

The books and play use the concept of a "bucket" to show students how to express kindness, appreciation and love to be "bucket-fillers." The play focuses on the benefits of positive, thoughtful behavior. Have you Filled a Bucket Today: The Musical! relays the joys of friendship and compassion for both the receiver and the giver.

The aim of the play is to help teach students to be bucket-fillers rather than bucket-dippers with this musical performance designed to promote healthy relationships, self-esteem, and bring character education front and centerstage at your school.

Themes of the performance include Family Ties, Language Arts, Music, Prevention, Self-Esteem and Character Development.

School performances of Have You Filled A Bucket Today - The Musical will be held Nov 3 - 4 at 10:00 AM and 11:45 AM in the Atwood Concert Hall at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. No public performances will be held for this event.

COMMUNITY EVENT: BUCKET PERFORMERS AT LOUSSAC PUBLIC LIBRARY

Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 4:00PM. The community may meet the performers of Have You Filled A Bucket Today? The Musical at the Loussac Public Library to read the popular children's book and make a bucket craft! This is a great way for children to learn and think about emotions, interactions, and friendships.

For more information on Alaska Junior Theater and upcoming performances, please visit them online.

For additional information on this performance, please visit AJT's Have You Filled A Bucket Today - The Musical event page.

ABOUT Virginia Repertory Theatre: https://va-rep.org

Virginia Repertory Theatre is a nonprofit, professional theatre in Richmond, Virginia. Since 1975, they have created exciting and innovative theatrical productions for young audiences. Each year, they tour national-caliber plays and musicals to hundreds of venues throughout the nation.

ABOUT Alaska Junior Theater: https://akjt.org

Alaska Junior Theater is a private, nonprofit organization that has been bringing the best in professional theater from around the world to Alaska's young audiences since 1981. Each year, more than 40,000 students attend a variety of live performances, which share the common educational goal of "bringing learning to life." For many students, AJT's school-time presentations are their only exposure to the performing arts.