ARCTIC ENTRIES Season 15 Comes to Alaska PAC This Week

Arctic Entries Season 15 will take place May 21, 2025.

By: May. 19, 2025
In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, seven people each tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme.

Performances by local musicians punctuate the show. Net proceeds from ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.

Arctic Entries Season 15 will take place May 21, 2025 – Eras Tour: Stories from Baby Boomers to Gen Z and Everyone in Between.



