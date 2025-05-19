ARCTIC ENTRIES Season 15 Comes to Alaska PAC This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, seven people each tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme.

Performances by local musicians punctuate the show. Net proceeds from ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.

Arctic Entries Season 15 will take place May 21, 2025 – Eras Tour: Stories from Baby Boomers to Gen Z and Everyone in Between.

