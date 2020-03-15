ACT Cancels Remaining Performances of SH@MED

ACT has decided to cancel remaining performances of SH@MED.

Read the full statement below:

Community safety is a top priority at ACT, which is why our current production, SH@MED, will close after this Sunday's matinee performance.

In order to follow CDC-suggested social distancing practices, we are lowering the seating capacity of the remaining performances of SH@MED to 25 attendees and spacing out seats in the theatre. Prior to performances, staff will take measures to disinfect door handles, heavily used surfaces, theatre chairs, bathrooms, etc. New (not re-used) playbills we be provided at each performance.

For the safety of our volunteers and patrons, we ask that anyone showing symptoms such as a fever, coughing or respiratory issues, or anyone who has recently traveled to/from coronavirus-infected areas, please stay home and take good care.

We hope you join us for our next production, Unnecessary Farce, currently scheduled to run as planned in late April and May.

Thank you, community of Anchorage, for your support and understanding. We wish you all good health and safety. Book tickets now Use the button above to book tickets to one of the remaining performances of SH@MED: Saturday, March 14 at 7pm or Sunday, March 15 at 3pm.





Related Articles Shows View More Anchorage Stories

More Hot Stories For You