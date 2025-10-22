Umbrella Children’s Theatre to Present FANCY CLEW & THE BOARDING HOUSE MYSTERY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Umbrella Children’s Theatre (UCT) will present Fancy Clew & The Boarding House Mystery, a new play written by Rebecca Morgan with original music by Melange.

Performed by student actors ages 5 to 17, the production opens Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe.

Set in the glamorous Golden Age of the Silver Screen, the play follows the Purehart Sisters, who have finally saved enough money to buy their beloved boarding house for resting actors—only to find the money missing and a mysterious pair of new guests with dubious intentions. As vanished starlets, eccentric residents, and Old Hollywood secrets collide, the sisters must solve the mystery before the final curtain falls.

Founded in 1988 as Southwest Children’s Theatre Productions by Rebecca Morgan and Celeste Allerton, UCT has equipped thousands of Northern New Mexico youth with lifelong skills in creativity, collaboration, and confidence. Now in its 37th year, the company remains dedicated to offering tuition-free theatre education and performance opportunities for young artists.

Tickets

$15 for adults and $5 for children. No one is turned away for lack of funds.

Reservations: 505-424-1601.