Tickets On Sale This Week For HADESTOWN in Albuquerque

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10:00am.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Kelsea Landon Stars in Psychological Thriller ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo 2 Kelsea Landon Stars in Psychological Thriller ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Performs the World Premiere of TEN-GALLON Photo 3 Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Performs the World Premiere of TEN-GALLON
Review: SEASCAPE at NM Actors Lab Photo 4 Review: SEASCAPE at NM Actors Lab

Tickets On Sale This Week For HADESTOWN in Albuquerque

Hadestown will come to Albuquerque in 2023. As part of the Popejoy Presents 2023-24 Broadway in New Mexico Season, the show will play Popejoy Hall for seven performances from December 6 - 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10:00am. To purchase tickets visit popejoypresents.com or visit the UNM Ticketing Office at the Bookstore. Groups of ten or more may be placed by emailing groups@popejoypresents.com.  

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show’s eight Tony Awards®, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical. 

The North American touring production of Hadestown stars Amaya Braganza as Eurydice, Lana Gordon as Persephone, Will Mann as Hermes, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, and J. Antonio Rodriguez as Orpheus. 

The Fates are played by Marla Louissaint, Lizzie Markson, and Hannah Schreer. The Workers Chorus features Sevon Askew, Jamal Lee HarrisCourtney Lauster, Daniel Tracht, and Racquel Williams. Swings for the tour include Ian Coulter-BufordKC Dela CruzColin LeMoine, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Producers Mara IsaacsDale FranzenHunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy said jointly, “Throughout its development, Hadestown has been deeply influenced by audiences around the world. We are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story of hope, faith, and rebirth – written and directed by two amazingly talented women and brought to life by a diverse company of performers – with audiences across North America.”

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award® winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award® winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. 

The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hadestown resumed performances September 2, 2021 as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today. The North American Tour opened at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC on October 15, 2021.

The show originated as Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team features Tony Award® winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award® winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award® winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award® winner and three-time Bessie Award® winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award® winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Whitley Theatrical (casting).

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater’s 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London’s National Theatre. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Grammy® winning Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available at Hadestown.com/music. The album is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records.




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
CATS PAJAMAS Comes to Teatro Paraguas Photo
CAT'S PAJAMAS Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will present Cat's Pajamas, a play by Albuquerque playwright Vicki Meagher. Learn more about the play and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Review: SEASCAPE at NM Actors Lab Photo
Review: SEASCAPE at NM Actors Lab

, Albee’s plays seem to be perfectly normal, until they aren’t, and here’s the twist in Seascape. Nancy and Charlie are so wrapped up in their “you always…..you never” conversation that they don’t realize they are no longer alone on the beach. Without giving away too much of the plot, they are joined by another couple that is decidedly different from them in every way. Leslie (Hania Stocker) and Sarah (Emily Rankin) have ventured to this beach for the first time and are fascinated by Nancy and Charlie. They are naïve to the ways of the world and are eager to learn. Both Nancy and Charlie have to figure out the best way to communicate and explain things to this couple, a task that is a challenge for both of them, given their years of waiting to talk instead of listening to each other. It’s also farcical to see how readily this seemingly normal couple stuck in a rut accept the newcomers on the beach.

3
Rebecca Aronson, Alicia Elkort, And Mary Morris To Read Poetry At Teatro Paraguas Photo
Rebecca Aronson, Alicia Elkort, And Mary Morris To Read Poetry At Teatro Paraguas

​​​​​​​Teatro Paraguas will host a poetry reading with Rebecca Aronson, Alicia Elkort, and Mary Morris on Sunday, October 8th as part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series.  The reading begins at 5:00 p.m.

4
Comedian Don Barnhart to Bring Laughter To El Paso, TX Photo
Comedian Don Barnhart to Bring Laughter To El Paso, TX

Get ready to laugh out loud as comedian Don Barnhart brings his unique brand of humor to El Paso, Texas. Don't miss his hilarious shows at Bart Reed's Comic Strip from Sept 14-16. Advance tickets are highly recommended.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Paños Prophecy
National Hispanic Cultural Center (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Clover Road
Santa Fe Playhouse (10/19-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glory Gone
Maxwell Museum of Anthropology (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CALENDAR GIRLS
Adobe Theater (9/01-9/24)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You