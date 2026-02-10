Teatro Paraguas to Present FLAMENCO ACROSS THE OCEAN in February 2026

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

World-renowned flamenco artists Chuscales, born in Spain, and Mina Fajardo, born in Japan, will present a newly re-imagined production, Flamenco Fiesta de Santa Fe 2026 – Flamenco Across the Ocean. This emotionally powerful flamenco performance explores the beauty of the world's oceans and the urgent crisis of plastic pollution through music, dance, and poetry. Performances take place at Teatro Paraguas on May 6 at 7 pm; May 8 at 7 pm; May 9 at 2 pm & 7 pm; May 10 at 2 pm; and May 13 at 7 pm, 2026.

As a flamenco husband-and-wife duo, Chuscales and Mina have performed across the globe for decades. Through these journeys, Mina has become deeply concerned about plastic pollution witnessed in coastal regions where Chuscales performed, including Málaga, Spain (Mediterranean Sea); France (Atlantic Ocean); Italy (Tyrrhenian Sea); Bulgaria (Black Sea); Japan (Sea of Japan); Argentina (Argentine Sea); and the United States (Pacific Ocean). These lived experiences shape the heart of Flamenco Across the Ocean.

The production uses flamenco as a universal language to tell the ocean's story. Dance with bata de cola and mantónbecomes waves, currents, and resistance. Farruca, performed with a sweeping bata de cola, represents strength and confrontation. A haunting Seguiriya, danced in a black bata de cola, mourns the suffering sea. Guajira, danced by Mina Fajardo and Monze Diaz with a red bata de cola, reflects a glowing ocean sunset filled with fragile hope.

Monze Diaz performs Soleá por Bulería, embodying endurance and renewal, while Mina presents a deeply personal solo honoring the Sea of Japan, connecting her birthplace to the global journey of flamenco.

Actor Argos MacCallum weaves spoken poetry throughout the performance, reflecting on the ocean and plastic pollution, giving voice to what cannot be danced alone. The final number, Tangos, imagines a future where oceans are cleaned and protected worldwide—ending the evening with rhythm, joy, and collective hope.

Chuscales, a New Mexico Music Hall of Fame recipient, serves as Music Director, with Mina Fajardo as Artistic Director.

Artists include guitarist Chuscales; singer, percussionist, and dancer Mina Fajardo; dancer Monze Diaz; singer and dancer Gretchen Williams; actor and spoken-word performer Argos MacCallum; flutist Jojo Tarnoff; and keyboard player, sound engineer, and lighting designer Jeff Tarnoff.