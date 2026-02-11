Popejoy Hall to Showcase Refreshed Production of THE MIKADO in 2026

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP) will present their acclaimed production of The Mikado at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 3:00pm. This production has been praised by critics for its strong singing, lively acting, and creative staging.

NYGASP is one of America's leading professional theater companies dedicated to the comic operas of Gilbert and Sullivan. Founded in 1974, the company performs throughout the United States and Canada and is known for bringing these classic, witty, and music-filled works to new generations of audiences.

This season is especially meaningful as James Mills, a New Mexico native and University of New Mexico alumnus, serves as Artistic Director of NYGASP. Having spent many years with the company as both a performer and director, Mills brings his leadership a wealth of experience and a deep personal connection to the region.

Mills declared, “I'm thrilled to return to my hometown with NYGASP's new production of The Mikado that has entertained audiences across the country since 2017. It's my honor to perform onstage with my talented colleagues in the cast and orchestra and I'm sure my fellow Albuquerqueans (or Burqueños) will enjoy this classic comic opera.”

The Mikado remains one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular comic operas, beloved for its catchy songs, humorous characters, and clever wordplay. This production was conceived and directed by David Auxier and produced by David Wannen, with bold costumes by Quinto Ott and imaginative sets by Anshuman Bhatia. It begins with an original prologue that introduces audiences to Gilbert, Sullivan, and producer Richard D'Oyly Carte before transporting them from Victorian-era London to the playful, fictional town of Titipu.

Audiences will enjoy many favorite characters, including the three little maids from school, a romantic wandering minstrel, the hilariously corrupt official Pooh-Bah, and the Lord High Executioner, who must punish lawbreakers, including himself, for the crime of flirting. At the center of the story is a tangled love triangle full of misunderstandings, humor, and heart, made even more complicated by the arrival of a powerful noblewoman and the Emperor himself.

First performed in New York in 2017, this production was developed in close collaboration with members of the Asian American theater community and is widely recognized for its thoughtful and inclusive approach to a classic work.