The Ten Tenors to Return to Popejoy Hall

The Ten Tenors will return to Popejoy Hall on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 8:00 pm to perform a selection of dynamically staged music, from operatic arias to soulful ballads, all in celebration of their most recent album, Love Is in the Air. Originally from Australia, the ensemble has toured all over the world sharing their signature brand of music on stages around the globe.



Formed in 1995, The Ten Tenors have headlined over 2,000 concerts around the world and have sold more than 3.5 million tickets. Their live concerts consist of classic arias to contemporary pop tunes, a mix of styles that has gained them fans worldwide. Each performance showcases the beautiful vocals from these gentlemen and each singer brings his own operatic style to the group's chart-topping sound. In addition to performing their own concerts, they have opened for many amazing artists on stage, including Christina Aguilera and Rod Stewart.

The current line-up includes Cameron Barclay, Daniel Belle, Michael Edwards, Keane Fletcher, Nigel Huckle, Nathan Lay, Boyd Owen, JD Smith, Sam Ward, and James Watkinson. Each tenor brings a unique quality to the mix on stage. The group's choreographed performances blend music from a variety of genres and offer breath-taking vocals from each tenor and in any number of combinations. Songs on their latest album include Ed SHeeran's "Perfect," "Unchained Melody," "All of Me," "Shallow" from the Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga movie A Star Is Born, and the album's title song, "Love Is in the Air."

Tickets to The Ten Tenors are on sale for $79, $65, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.