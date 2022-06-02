The Santa Fe Opera's 2022 Festival Season Poster Features Artwork of NM Painter Emmi Whitehorse

The Santa Fe Opera's 2022 Festival Season poster features the artwork of painter

Emmi Whitehorse. Born in Crownpoint, New Mexico, and brought up on the Navajo Nation, Ms. Whitehorse credits her artistic frame of mind to formative years spent playing and tending sheep in a landscape that seemed magical and endless. Her paintings tell the story of knowing land over time and reflect sensory impressions - noticing the subtle fluctuations of light, the perpetual changes in color and the fleeting shift of elements from prominence one moment to obscurity the next. Says Ms. Whitehorse, "Light, space and color are the axis around which my work evolves. The calm and beauty that is in my work I hope serve as a reminder of what is underfoot, of the exchange we make with nature."

Featured is "Kelp Bed," an oil on canvas creation realized in 2017. Says General Director Robert K. Meya, "When I first saw Emmi's work, I was mesmerized. Her appreciation for the beauty found in nature aligns so perfectly with what it feels like to visit the Santa Fe Opera. I'm honored that Emmi has so generously allowed us to celebrate her work in this unique way."

The 2022 Festival Season Season poster has been created in a standard vertical size format measuring 22" x 30." Signed and regular copies will be available for sale beginning June 6 at the Opera Shop and online at shop.santafeopera.org. The Opera Shop will be open on performance evenings from 5:00 pm until 20 minutes after the end of the performance. Purchases can also be made by contacting the shop directly at shop@santafeopera.org or 505-986-5949.