Teatro Paraguas to Present 7 Short Films By Armando Hernandez

The screening will take place on January 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15, 2023  

Teatro Paraguas will present seven short films by emerging filmmaker Armando Hernandez on January 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are by donation at the door.

Armando Hernandez is a local filmmaker who was born in Delicias, Chihuahua, México. Some of his short films include Tears (2020), Asesino (2022), The Joy of Silence (2021) and many more. He has chosen to pursue a career in film as a director and script-writer. He has also acted in a number of plays at Teatro Paraguas.

His latest film, Asesino, is a fast-paced and graphic portrayal of the struggle of the force of light and darkness for the life of a young woman. Inspired by the Ubisoft Assassins Creed Game Series, the film stars local actors Maya Sanchez, Adrian Corral, Jeff Gonzales, and Jonas Joyner. Viewer discretion is advised.

List of Films:

Tears

Asesino

The Joy of Silence

Tumble

Ice Day

Young West

Santa at the Mall

WHEN: January 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS: By donation at door



