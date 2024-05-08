Teatro Paraguas Will Host a Poetry Reading and Book Launch with Jane Lipman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro Paraguas will present a poetry reading with Jane Lipman, and a book launch of in every peach the taste of thunder, a new collection of haiku published by Hummingbird Hollow Press, complete with Gary Lund's original and whimsical drawings.

Award winning poet and retired psychotherapist Jane Lipman has lived in northern New Mexico since 1970. She received an M.A. from the Johns Hopkins Graduate Writing Seminars and was an activist in the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s and early 70s. During the 1980s she founded and directed the Taos Institute, sponsoring performances and workshops by Robert Bly, Joseph Campbell, Gioia Timpanelli, Paul Winter, and others. She gave Comedy Therapy and Enneagram workshops in New Mexico as well as Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Russia. Until Covid sequestering, she taught Mystical Poetry and Writing workshops three times a year in Santa Fe.

Jane’s first full-length poetry collection, On the Back Porch of the Moon (BLACK SWAN Editions, 2012) won the 2013 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award and a 2013 NM Press Women’s Award. Her chapbooks, The Rapture of Tulips and White Crow’s Secret Life (Pudding House Publications, 2009), were finalists for NM Book Awards in Poetry in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Her poem “Unsung” won Second Prize in a national poetry contest, Honoring Cole Porter, 2015. She was First Runner Up in the Lummox Poetry Contest, 2016.

Joining Ms. Lipman will be Argos MacCallum, an actor, director, and poet who co-founded Teatro Paraguas, Santa Fe's bilingual theatre company, in 2004. He has published a chapbook, She Loved Gravity and Would Fall Down Exquisitely Anywhere (Synergetic Press 1987), and two books of poetry, Sleeping Woman Mountain (Kelsay Books 2022), and The Road from Refugee Ridge (Kelsay Books 2023).

The reading takes place on Sunday, June 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe. Teatro Paraguas has hosted poetry readings and a monthly poetry open-mic (sponsored by New Mexico State Poetry Society) since 2013.

Comments