Teatro Paraguas Presents a Reading and Discussion with Darryl Wellington

Santa Fe's new Poet Laureate, Darryl Lorenzo Wellington, will present a reading and discussion entitled Let's Talk, on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in-person at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie. The event is free. Seating is limited, and reservations may be made at 505-424-1601.

The reading and discussion will also be available on ZOOM. The link to register will be posted on teatroparaguasnm.org on Monday, August 30. Please contact Teatro Paraguas with any questions at <teatroparaguas@gmail.com>.

Darryl Lorenzo Wellington has spent over 20 years as a journalist,

syndicated columnist, playwright, poet, and performance artist. Darryl will give a reading of his poetry, creative nonfiction, and lead the audience in a discussion about poetry Darryl Lorenzo Wellington's essays on poverty, economic justice, race relations, African American history, and civil rights history have appeared in The Nation, The Guardian, The Progressive, Christian Science Monitor, The Atlantic, Dissent, Crisis (NAACP's magazine), and many more. He writes a semi-regular column in The Santa Fe Reporter. His poetry chapbook Life's Prisoners was published by Flowstone Press in 2017. He has appeared as a guest on the Tavis Smiley radio show and is currently a writing fellow at Community Change located in Washington, D.C. He lives in Santa Fe, NM.