Teatro Paraguas Presents Dance and Comedy, Two Shows on December 29th

An imagined landscape of magical realism where umbrellas dance and sheets glide. Jean Fogel Zee's first full-length performance in Santa Fe is a performance of pure emotion in all its forms. About her work The Austin Chronicle writes: "It isn't every dancer that can do a pas de deux with light, but Zee is not every dancer." And Portland Oregon's Willamette Week: "Jean Fogel Zee achieves humor without cuteness, no mean feat."

Jean Fogel Zee is a southwest poet, dancer and sculptor who combines kinetic forms with the written word. Dancing since the age of six, Jean has had an accomplished career in the performing arts. At age 16 she received a scholarship with the Royal Ballet. She went on to study Cunningham technique, Contact Improvisation and Action Theatre, and was a member of the West Coast Oslund Dance Co. Her work has been supported by grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Jean recently finished artist residencies with The Wild Word and The Historic Santa Fe Foundation. For more on Jean visit jeanfogelzee.com

Suggest donation at door $10.00 reservations: 424-1601

WHAT:

INTIMATE SOLO, Jean Fogel Zee

WHEN:

Dec 29th, Sunday at 2:00 pm

WHERE:

Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS:

$10 all ages

RESERVATIONS: 505-424-1601

INFO:

teatroparaguas.org

Ariel Isaac Norman performed at the cloudtop comedy festival, she's from Austin, her style is very LGBT centric, and she's brutally funny.

$10.00 for 18+ at the door reservations not required, first come, first served open seating. Box office opens one hour before show, theatre opens one half hour before show.

WHAT:

THE LAST LAUGH, with comedian Ariel Isaac Norman

WHEN:

Dec 29th, Sunday at 7:00 pm

WHERE:

Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS:

$10 18+ show

RESERVATIONS:

505-424-1601

INFO:

teatroparaguas.org





