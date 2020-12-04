Teatro Paraguas Presents Dale Harris and Damien Flores Zoom Poetry Reading

Two prominent New Mexico poets, Dale Harris and Damien Flores, will read poetry live on Zoom on Sunday, December 27 at 4:00 p.m., as part of the ongoing Teatro Paraguas poetry reading series.

Dale Harris has made New Mexico home since 1993 when she and actor/chef husband Scott Sharot settled near Mountainair. They opened the popular Hummingbird Café where monthly Live Poets Society readings attracted a multitude of visitors. Its success led Dale to organize the Sunflower Festival Poets & Writers Picnic and Writers' Workshops at the historic Shaffer Hotel, annual events that continued for fourteen years. She edited Central Avenue monthly poetry journal and hosted the reading series from 2002 - 2007. Dale was associate editor for The Malpaís Review poetry quarterly from its inception until it ceased publication in 2016. She is an organizer for the annual Poets Picnic at the Open Space Visitor Center in Albuquerque, an event that includes haiku submissions from New Mexico poets displayed on Weathergrams created by Escribiente calligraphers. Dale's poetry books are available on Amazon. Her poems are widely anthologized and she enjoys performing her work at a variety of venues and arts festivals.

Poetry books http://www.hummingbirdhollowpress.com/

Poetry & Music CD's http://cdbaby.com/artist/daleharris

Damien Flores was born & raised in Old Town, Albuquerque and is a graduate of the University of New Mexico. Flores is best known as a member of the Albuquerque Poetry Slam Team, He organized the College Unions Poetry Slam in 2008, was a member of the two-time National Champion UNM Loboslam Teams, and is also a four-time ABQSlams City Champion. He was named Poet of the Year in 2007 & 2008 by the New Mexico Hispano Entertainer's Association, and was recipient of the 2008 Lena Todd Award for creative non-fiction from the UNM English Department. His first book, Junkyard Dogs, was published by West End Press and his work has been featured in several anthologies, magazines, and newspapers. Flores is an educator in Albuquerque and hosts the Spoken Word Hour on 89.9 KUNM-FM damiendflo@gmail.com

DETAILS:

WHAT: Poetry Reading with Dale Harris and Damien Flores

WHEN: Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Live on Zoom

Free

Link to Register: teatroparaguas.org

