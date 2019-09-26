Teatro Paraguas Presents DIVINING BERNHARDT

Divining Bernhardt is a live one-woman comedy that explores the power of connection and inter-generational mentorship through the multimedia languages of today. The biographical clock is ticking for wallflower scholar, Phoebe Wainwright, who is desperate to complete her life's work based on troubled and charismatic 19th Century stage diva Sarah Bernhardt. Bernhardt offers Phoebe a front row seat on a wild and intimate ride, bestowing the interview of a lifetime. Bernhardt challenges Phoebe to find inspiration, confidence and stamina beyond her academic dreams.

Divining Bernhardt will premiere Off-Broadway this fall as one of the best-sellers of the 2019 United Solo Festival. After the Off-Broadway premier, the show will tour the show to festivals, cities and university towns.

