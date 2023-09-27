Teatro Paraguas Hosts a Poetry Reading With Wayne Lee and David Meischen

The event is on Sunday October 29, 2023.

Sep. 27, 2023

Teatro Paraguas Hosts a Poetry Reading With Wayne Lee and David Meischen

As part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series, Wayne Lee and David Meischen will read poetry on Sunday October 29, 2023 at Teatro Paraguas.

Wayne Lee (wayneleepoet.com) lives in Santa Fe, where he writes, edits and teaches writing. Wayne’s poems have appeared in Pontoon, Slipstream, The New Guard, The Lowestoft Chronicle and other journals and anthologies. He was awarded the 2012 Fischer Prize and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and three Best of the Net Awards. His collection The Underside of Light was a finalist for the 2014 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award. His collection Dining on Salt: Four Seasons of Septets will be published in 2025 by Cornerstone Press. 

A Pushcart honoree, with a personal essay in Pushcart Prize XLII, David Meischen is the author of Anyone’s Son, winner of the John A. Robertson Award for Best First Book of Poetry from the Texas Institute of Letters (TIL). Nopalito, Texas: Stories is due from the University of New Mexico Press, Spring 2024. David has twice received the Kay Cattarulla Award for Best Short Story from TIL. A former juror for the Kimmel Harding Nelson center for the arts, David has had a writing residency at Jentel Arts. Co-founder and Managing Editor of Dos Gatos Press, he lives in Albuquerque, NM with his husband—also his co-publisher and co-editor—Scott Wiggerman.



