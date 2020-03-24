THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Cancelled at Popejoy

Due to the Governor's declaration of a state of emergency and the Secretary of Health's public health order, The University of New Mexico made the difficult decision to cancel all events on campus until April 30. Popejoy Hall announced on March 12, 2020, that it would cancel or postpone all its March and April shows including two Broadway touring shows. The Play That Goes Wrong was to run April 16 - 19.

"Unfortunately we could not secure dates to reschedule The Play That Goes Wrong," Tom Tkach, director of Popejoy Hall announced. "We will now refund all ticket purchases for that show."

For patrons who paid with a credit card, their tickets will automatically be cancelled and refunded to the card with which they paid. The patron need do nothing. It may take up to 10 days for refunds to be processed.

Patrons who paid with cash or check will need to reach out to UNM Ticketing Services. Because The University of New Mexico is currently working on limited operations, the easiest way to make contact is via email at unmtix@unm.edu. Patrons may also call 505-925-5858, select option 2, and leave a message. A member of the UNM Ticketing team will return the call as soon as possible.

For patrons who would like to donate the amount of their tickets to Popejoy Hall, they may do so by emailing their intent to unmtix@unm.edu by Tuesday, March 31 at 5pm and the ticket value will be donated.

For updated information on all of Popejoy performances, please visit popejoypresents.com or go directly to their COVID-19 page at popejoypresents.com/tickets/covid-19-information.





