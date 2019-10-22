THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Albuquerque in February
Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to Albuquerque for a limited engagement February 4 - 9, 2020 at UNM Popejoy Hall. Single tickets will go on sale Friday, October 25 at 10:00am. To purchase tickets, visit popejoypresents.com, call 505-925-5858 or visit UNM Ticketing Services located at the UNM Bookstore or visit the new location on south campus at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. For groups of ten or more inquire at groups@popejoypresents.com.
THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The show also features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.
THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York
Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.
The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.
Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes