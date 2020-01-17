T.G. Sheppard To Appear In Concert At Spencer February 8

Country music singer-songwriter T.G. Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for making hits. Dominating Billboard charts for more than a decade, his smooth fusion of classic country, R&B rhythms, and pop production defined the urban cowboy sound of the 70s and 80s. Sheppard garnered an amazing 21 #1 hit songs, including a string of 8 consecutive #1s in just two years' time. His chart-toppers like "I Loved 'Em Every One," still pack concert halls, as does "Do You Wanna Go To Heaven," "Slow Burn," "Party Time," "Only One You," "War Is Hell (On the Homefront Too)" and his very first, "Devil in the Bottle."

Now 40 years in, this lifelong Tennessean holds a steadfast dedication to the entertainment industry, maintaining his status as one of the most popular live concert performers in country music. His distinctive sound is a solid gift he continuously shares at roadhouses and arenas year after year. As a side gig, he's also just taken on the challenge as the new on-air personality for SiriusXM's Elvis Radio.

But it's being in the stage lights that this artist continues to shine so bright. At the Spencer, Sheppard will be joined by Kenny McLellan on keyboards, Jim Schacher on Guitar, Ric Wright on drums and Donnie Delozier on bass, performing all his classics as well as tunes from his most recent release, Midnight In Memphis. Excellent seats are available for his Saturday, Februrary 8 at 7 p.m. concert performance. Tickets start at just $39. Call the box office at (575) 336-4800 or go online to www.spencertheater.com for information. A pre-show chicken fried steak buffet ($20) is also available at 5 p.m.





