TALES Of TILA Comes To Teatro Paraguas This November

Tila, at age 17 marries her best friend's brother, and navigates her way joyfully as a mother of ten, and wife of a shepherd, who also shepherds as the Branch President of the local Latter-Day Saint congregation (for 17 years!). She tells and sings of life during the Great Depression, the loss of three children, and the Second World War, in which she sends two sons away to serve in the Marines and in the Navy.

Her husband, Juan Manuel, builds government housing in the secret city of Los Alamos for the Manhattan Project, in which the atomic bomb was created. It was after this period that Juan Manuel agrees to accompany Grandma to the LDS temple in Mesa, Arizona.

Carolyn wrote 23 original songs for this delightful play, which was originally produced by veteran film actor, Wilford Brimley. It premiered at the Electric Theater in St. George, Utah, October 2018.

The musical play is 80 minutes long, not including intermission. Her intention of performing this play is to encourage audience members to write their life stories, and to turn their hearts to their loved ones who have passed on.

RESERVATIONS: eventbrite.com or 575-518-4143 or 424-1601. For more information: Teatroparaguas.org





