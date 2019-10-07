Stand Up Comedy Comes To Teatro Paraguas, November 9

Comedian Doug Mellard is returning to Santa Fe fresh off his performances at Santa Fe's own first annual Cloudtop Comedy Festival to perform at Teatro Paraguas on Saturday, November 9th at 7:30 PM with two special guests: Ramin Nazer - a comedian/artist based in Los Angeles. Ramin is the author of "After You Die", "I Love Everyone", "Strippy Comics", "Hey", and "Cave Paintings for Future People."

He was named one of the New Faces of Comedy at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal and has performed on The Late Late Show on CBS. His debut album "You Were Good, Too" is available for streaming everywhere along with his weekly podcast "Rainbow Brainskull;" and Santa Fe's own Evan Galpert - Evan is a hilarious local that is making waves with his standup and improv and had audiences rolling at the CloudTop Comedy Festival.

Doug is excited to perform in what has become his home away from home for just his third time ever. He will be offering a sneak peek at his latest material before it is recorded for his third album on Standup! Records. His previous album reached the top 3 on the comedy charts on iTunes. Aside from performing at Cloudtop Comedy Festival, Doug has performed at SXSW, Moontower Comedy festival and has been seen and heard on NBC, Comedy Central, Sirius XM Radio, Doug Loves Movies, as well as Your Mom's House. He also opens for Tom Segura and Dan Cummins regularly and tours nationwide.

After abandoning the professional jump rope circuit with a torn ACL and a broken ego, Doug decided to grab a mic and hit the stage in 2003. Audiences in Austin, Texas were soon treated to an unprecedented brand of rapid-fire, topic-jumping humor that gets laughs where others take breaths.

Just a few years later, he was voted "Funniest Person in Austin" at the Capitol City Comedy Club by a panel of judges comprised of Comedy Central, "The Tonight Show," and "Montreal Comedy Festival" representatives. Soon after he made it to the semi-finals of NBC'S "Last Comic Standing Season 4" and later appeared again on "Last Comic Standing Season 6" and Comedy Central's "Live at Gotham." The former co-host of Sirius XM's "Naked and Fearless" has also performed at Comedy Central's "South Beach Comedy Festival," "Moontower Comedy Festival" and at SXSW for the "Doug Benson Interruption." Doug was a fan favorite and regular at "Fun Fun Fun Fest" performing alongside acts such as Henry Rollins, David Cross, and Slayer.

If he's not headlining a venue near you, you can catch him as a regular opener for Tom Segura across the country. Doug was also a guest on Your Mom's House with Tom and Christina Pazsitzky and performs all over Los Angeles where he now calls home. Doug released his debut album, Fart Safari, on Stand Up! Records in 2015, and the followup album, Fart Safari 2: Fart Harder, which dropped in September of 2018 with a third album to be recorded soon. You can also listen to Doug's sports podcast, 69th Base each week as he rips apart horrible opinions from sports "experts" such as Skip Bayless.

Doug, never one to rest between punch lines, has been steadfastly writing and laughing his way up the creative chain-of-command. Expect Doug Mellard to continue delivering rapid-fire laughs as he moves his career forward to larger horizons including coast-to-coast road dates and more national TV exposure. His comedic energy is infectious, and he is eager to spread it as whole-heartedly as he feels it.





