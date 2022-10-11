Slovenian Singer/Songwriter Katja Sulc Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas is pleased to host Katja Šulc, a Slovenian singer/songwriter interweaving poetry and music. Her latest album CARICIAS (Casete Mexico, 2021) is paying homage to Mexico and its poetry, featuring contemporary, folk and indigenous poems and songs. An intimate self-portrait is drawn from personal stories, old traditions and modern flows, captivating the listener with emotional musical storytelling.

CARICIAS is Katja's fourth album known for setting poetry to music. Having spent a major part of the last decade in the country, she is dedicating an album to the land that has influenced her in so many ways, to transform into songs and stories everything that touched her in this incredible journey.

Katja's musical journey began with MILA (2008), an album paying homage to renowned Slovenian poetess and actress Mila Kačič. TWISTED DELIGHT (2013) set to music Katja's own lyrics originating from poetry workshops in New York. The album made a buzz and led to MTV European Music Awards. KAMLISAJLAN (2016), an enchanting homage to Rroma culture, is featuring contemporary Rromani poets from Balkans and Eastern Europe. Created in France under supervision of Rroma activist prof. Marcel Courthiade, performed in Rromani, produced in Mexico - the mixture proves to be quite unique and mesmerizing. The album is characterized by looping folk-like melodies and simple chord changes, enveloped in repetitive world music rhythm patterns. A year later it extended into KAMLISAJLAN REMIXED (2017), an electronic version created in collaboration with several established producers from Slovenia, Mexico and Argentina.

Katja's work can be enjoyed at <www.katjasmusic.com>

The concert is Thursday, November 3 in honor of El Día de los Muertos. Tickets are $20, and may be purchased online at <https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202325®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fteatroparaguasnm.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1>. For reservations please call 505-424-1601 for purchasing tickets at the door.

This concert is sponsored by the government of Slovenia, and is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.