Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Slovenian Singer/Songwriter Katja Sulc Comes to Teatro Paraguas

The performance is Thursday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Albuquerque News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  

Teatro Paraguas is pleased to host Katja Šulc, a Slovenian singer/songwriter interweaving poetry and music. Her latest album CARICIAS (Casete Mexico, 2021) is paying homage to Mexico and its poetry, featuring contemporary, folk and indigenous poems and songs. An intimate self-portrait is drawn from personal stories, old traditions and modern flows, captivating the listener with emotional musical storytelling.

CARICIAS is Katja's fourth album known for setting poetry to music. Having spent a major part of the last decade in the country, she is dedicating an album to the land that has influenced her in so many ways, to transform into songs and stories everything that touched her in this incredible journey.

Katja's musical journey began with MILA (2008), an album paying homage to renowned Slovenian poetess and actress Mila Kačič. TWISTED DELIGHT (2013) set to music Katja's own lyrics originating from poetry workshops in New York. The album made a buzz and led to MTV European Music Awards. KAMLISAJLAN (2016), an enchanting homage to Rroma culture, is featuring contemporary Rromani poets from Balkans and Eastern Europe. Created in France under supervision of Rroma activist prof. Marcel Courthiade, performed in Rromani, produced in Mexico - the mixture proves to be quite unique and mesmerizing. The album is characterized by looping folk-like melodies and simple chord changes, enveloped in repetitive world music rhythm patterns. A year later it extended into KAMLISAJLAN REMIXED (2017), an electronic version created in collaboration with several established producers from Slovenia, Mexico and Argentina.

Katja's work can be enjoyed at <www.katjasmusic.com>

The concert is Thursday, November 3 in honor of El Día de los Muertos. Tickets are $20, and may be purchased online at <https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202325®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fteatroparaguasnm.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1>. For reservations please call 505-424-1601 for purchasing tickets at the door.

This concert is sponsored by the government of Slovenia, and is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Slovenian Singer/Songwriter Katja Sulc Comes to Teatro ParaguasSlovenian Singer/Songwriter Katja Sulc Comes to Teatro Paraguas
October 11, 2022

Teatro Paraguas is pleased to host Katja Šulc, a Slovenian singer/songwriter interweaving poetry and music. Her latest album CARICIAS (Casete Mexico, 2021) is paying homage to Mexico and its poetry, featuring contemporary, folk and indigenous poems and songs. An intimate self-portrait is drawn from personal stories, old traditions and modern flows, captivating the listener with emotional musical storytelling. 
Umbrella Children's Theatre to Present JILL AND JACK AND THE BEANSTALK in NovemberUmbrella Children's Theatre to Present JILL AND JACK AND THE BEANSTALK in November
October 8, 2022

Umbrella Children's Theatre Productions will present Jill and Jack and the Beanstalk at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Rebecca Morgan, directed by JoJo Sena de Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff) November 11-13. Ranging in age from 6 to 13 years old, child actors will be performing alongside adult instructors.
AN ILIAD Comes To Local Bars And Restaurants, October 29 - November 10AN ILIAD Comes To Local Bars And Restaurants, October 29 - November 10
October 7, 2022

In the midst of dinner, a wandering bard strolls into the restaurant to tell a wondrous story of war. In this retelling of Homer's epic Iliad, a world-weary poet tells a wrenching, timeless tale of the Trojan War, of bravery, bloodshed, and the heat of battle.
The Mark Morris Dance Group 2022-2023 Tour Season To Feature THE LOOK OF LOVE and MoreThe Mark Morris Dance Group 2022-2023 Tour Season To Feature THE LOOK OF LOVE and More
October 6, 2022

The Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) will resume national touring for its 2022-2023 season, with ten confirmed nationwide stops from October 2021 to June 2022. The touring season centers on Mark Morris's BOLD new creation, The Look of Love.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Albuquerque Premiere Goes On Sale October 6FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Albuquerque Premiere Goes On Sale October 6
October 4, 2022

​​​​​​​Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico have announced that the individual tickets for the tour of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof will go on sale Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10:00am.