Shakespeare In The Garden Presents THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Drive from Albuquerque to the high desert city of Santa Fe to enjoy the Fifth Annual SHAKESPEARE IN THE GARDEN at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden.

This year Santa Fe Classic Theater presents one of Shakespeare's silliest comedies, THE COMEDY OF ERRORS.

Long-separate twins (two sets!), courtesans, musicians, rioters and revelers, all of Ephesus ends upside-down in this comedy romp.

Playing Wednesday-Sundays from July 27 through August 14. Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186467®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.santafeclassictheater.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.