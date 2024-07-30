Santa Fe Playhouse to Present CEBOLLAS in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Santa Fe Playhouse will present CEBOLLAS, by New Mexican playwright Leonard Madrid, directed by Jesse Jou.

CEBOLLAS will perform on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501) from October 17 through November 10, 2024. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night is Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 pm.

A hilarious new road-trip comedy comes from the writer of LA LLUVIA (SFP's New Play Reading Series), and Prima's Guide to Funerals (Creede Rep). Three Latina sisters travel from Albuquerque to Denver, not for business or pleasure, but to deliver a dead body. What could possibly go wrong as they make stops in Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Huerfano, Colorado Springs, and Castle Rock along the way? CEBOLLAS received its world premiere at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in January 2024.

With Christina Martos* as Tere, Vanessa Rios y Valles as Celia, and Cristina Vigil as Yolie.

Features scenic and video/projections design by Sandra Lopez, costume design by Lila Martinez, sound design by Saibi Khalsa, props design by Emily Rankin. The stage manager is Allison Goetzman, and the assistant stage manager is Emma Ziegler. Other creative team members to be announced at a future date.

Tickets range from $15 - $60 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing October 17 and 18); $5 Rush tickets after opening night) and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

