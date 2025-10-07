Review: EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre Southwest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ah, October – crisp fall leaves, apple picking, pumpkin patches and binge-watching Friday the 13th movies. What could be better? How about a campy, fun, action-filled horror musical? I’m not talking about Rocky Horror here, but Evil Dead: The Musical – playing now through October 26 at Albuquerque’s Musical Theatre Southwest.

Based on the classic horror movie written and directed by Sam Raimi, Evil Dead: The Musical follows a car full of college kids heading to a party weekend at a creepy cabin in the woods. Ash (Jesse Miller), his sister Cheryl (Rachel Mixon), girlfriend Linda (Alma Klovenas), best buddy Scott (Lando Ruiz) and Scott’s girlfriend Shelly (Jamie Thorpe) are greeted by a series of creepy voices and happenings coming from the Necronomicon, a book of the dead they discover in the cabin. The book is accompanied by recordings made by Professor Knowby (Brian Clifton), the owner of the cabin. When played, his incantations and insights are heard by the spirit world, which unleashes demons on the teens. In classic horror style, one by one they all fall prey to the evil contained within the book. Act one ends with some very impressive practical effects, including several that will show the audience why there is a certain section called the “Splatter Zone.”

But evil possession doesn’t mean there isn’t time to sing and dance! Standout numbers in act one include Cabin in the Woods, What the F*@k Was That? and I’m Not a Killer. All of the actors onstage are in on the high camp this piece demands, and they are all up to the challenge. Mixon’s Cheryl is especially hilarious when she becomes a demon that keeps popping through the cellar door.

Act two brings several new characters: Annie (Tiana Youtzy), daughter of Professor Knowby, is worried about her father and heads to the cabin with her boyfriend Ed (Patrick W. Hale) to check on her dad’s well-being. On the way they encounter Jake (Russell Reitmann), a colorful local man who agrees to help get them to their destination. The new characters encounter the same evil possession firsthand, with Annie bemoaning her fate in the hilarious All the Men In My Life Keep Getting Killed By Kandarian Demons.

Who survives? Who falls prey to the Necronomicon and the Kandarian Demons? You will have to see the production for yourself to find out. Excellent performances from Miller, Mixon, Ruiz, Youtzy, Reitmann, Thorpe and Hale, all of whom lean way into their roles and the absolute silliness of the piece. The Tree Chorus was a nice bonus for strong backup vocals and all-around spookiness.

Big props to the production team, especially Director Laura Cummins Wright, Scenic Designer Kari R. Reese, Lighting Designer RayRey Griego, Properties Designer Jordan R. Claghorn and Choreographer Annmarie Garcia Sheahan. This was a very effect-heavy show that was almost seamless. To see the technical evolution of where this company is now compared to Carrie: The Musical a few seasons ago is really impressive.

Another thing that makes MTS stand out is their use of a live orchestra at their performances. Musical Director Cameron Illidge-Welch and the orchestra are on point throughout the production; they make me wish more local productions would take the time to hire a live band – there really is no comparison.

If you are old enough to watch Evil Dead the movie, Evil Dead: The Musical is for you. This is not a show for young kiddos, something that MTS is very forthcoming about. But if you are a Halloween or horror fan, you owe it to yourself to get tickets and experience this show. Evil Dead: The Musical is running now through October 26.

