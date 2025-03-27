RENT Stars Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp Take the Stage At Popejoy Hall In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The original stars of Jonathan Larson's RENT reunite for an evening of music and friendship at Popejoy Hall on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7:30pm. Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: 30 Years of Friendship & Music originally debuted at the popular NYC venue 54 Below under the name Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: Celebrating Friendship & History during an 11-performance run. With extensive Broadway and television careers, the duo returns to their musical theatre roots for a night filled with memories and music.

Pascal and Rapp first met in early 1994 when they were cast in a three-week studio production of RENT at the New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW). The production was a hit, leading to a full-scale run in January 1996. The sudden loss of RENT's creator, Jonathan Larson, deeply shook the cast. In the wake of his death, they chose to perform, channeling their grief into the work itself. The result was an overnight sensation. Out of heartbreak and loss, the RENT cast and crew created something unforgettable — magic.

RENT quickly moved to Broadway, earned multiple awards, and launched the careers of many of its performers. Pascal went on to star in Aida, Chess, Cabaret, Memphis, Chicago, Something Rotten!, and Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway. He also appeared in films such as School of Rock and Tick, Tick... Boom!. Rapp starred in the Broadway revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and performed in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Little Shop of Horrors, and If/Then. His screen credits include Road Trip, A Beautiful Mind, and The Other Woman, along with TV series such as Law & Order: SVU, Psych, The Good Fight, and Star Trek: Discovery.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: 30 Years of Friendship & Music celebrates the pair's extraordinary careers and lifelong friendship. The performance features songs that influenced their lives, music that defined their careers, and, most notably, hits from RENT.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the duo shared insights into their setlist. Along with several RENT classics—such as “Light My Candle,” “What You Own,” and “Seasons of Love”—they also perform songs they love including "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie, Sheryl Crow's “If It Makes You Happy,” and Radiohead's “Fake Plastic Trees."

Tickets for Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: 30 Years of Friendship & Music are on sale for $79, $66, $45, and $25. Tickets can be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569.

