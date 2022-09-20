Popejoy Hall's 2022-2023 Season Opens in October

Single tickets will be available soon for an array of popular shows coming to Popejoy Hall as part of its Ovation Series. Shows like The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Pilobolus, The Doo Wop Project, and more will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 23, at 10:00am.

Interim Director Fabianna Borghese says, "The Ovation Series offers New Mexicans opportunities to see some of the best theater, dance, music, cultural events and a variety of other art forms right here in Popejoy Hall. The Ovation Series brings the world to Popejoy and we are proud to continue the tradition."

Going on sale Friday are:

Cirque Mechanics - Friday, November 4, 2022, 7:30pm

Mariachi Christmas - Friday, December 9, 2022, 7:30pm

The Simon & Garfunkel Story - Saturday, February 4, 2023, 8pm

H.M.S. Pinafore - Sunday, February 5, 2023, 3pm

The Three Musketeers - Saturday, February 18, 2023, 8pm

Romeo & Juliet - Sunday, February 19, 2023, 4pm

Pilobolus - Saturday, February 25, 2023, 8pm

Ray On My Mind - Tribute to Ray Charles - Sunday, February 26, 2023, 3pm

Rhythm of the Dance - Sunday, March 5, 2023, 3pm

ABT Studio Company - Sunday, March 12, 2023, 3pm

The Doo Wop Project - Saturday, April 1, 2023, 8pm

Piano Battle - Sunday, April 16, 2023, 3pm

Tickets for the other Ovation Series shows - Pride and Prejudice, An Evening with David Sedaris, and Our Planet - Live in Concert - are already on sale. Availability for shows in the Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico Series will be announced separately.

The Ovation Series shows available Friday are:

Cirque Mechanics

Friday, November 4, 2022, 7:30pm

Humans have harnessed wind power for centuries. The beauty of that process inspired the creative team at Cirque Mechanics to create Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus, a theatrical circus that harnesses human power in an energetic experience. Performers interact with a 20-foot mechanical windmill center stage - soaring and tumbling in and around it - as a story unfolds about humanity's relationship to wind. Cirque Mechanics generates wonder and whimsy in a whirling act of acrobatics in this all-new show.



Mariachi Christmas

Friday, December 9, 2022, 7:30pm

Swirling dresses, lively violins, and trumpets fill Popejoy Hall as Mariachi Christmas

returns to ring in the season. The show presents the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Mariachi Mestizo Mexico joins Ballet Folklórico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to celebrate the holiday in our favorite annual tradition.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Saturday, February 4, 2023, 8pm

This immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfinkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success alone of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using state of the art video projection, photos, and original film footage, The Simon & Garfunkel Story features a full live band performing all the hits including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "HomewardBound," and many more.

H.M.S. Pinafore

Sunday, February 5, 2023, 3pm

UNM alumnus James Mills returns to the Popejoy stage in this boisterous performance. The captain's daughter has caught the eyes - and hearts - of two men at once: a lowly sailor and the pompous Sir Joseph Porter. Only a bumbling dockside vendor named Little Buttercup can unravel the mess where mistaken identities and mismatched marriages abound. With infectious tunes and rousing finale, all performed by the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players, it's no wonder this classic comedy still males a splash!



The Three Musketeers

Saturday, February 18, 2023, 8pm

Based on the classic Alexandre Dumas novel, this world premiere adaptation commissioned by The Acting Company and written by Kristen Childs draws inspiration from an astonishing secret. Dumas' father, General Alex Dumas, was the first person of color in the French military to become a high-ranking general. This interpretation of The Three Musketeers sheds new light on the swashbuckling adventure and gives a favorite story new importance. An inspiring tale filled with laughter and adventure, The Three Musketeers is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valor can change the world.



Romeo & Juliet

Sunday, February 19, 2023, 4pm

Shakespeare's iconic story rises from an ancient grudge between two families, making Romeo & Juliet as resonant today as it was four centuries ago. With some of the most glorious poetry ever written, spoken by complex and memorable characters, two star-crossed lovers follow their passion to their tragic end. The Acting Company's fresh production breathes new life into this enduring tale.



Pilobolus

Saturday, February 25, 2023, 8pm

For this 50th anniversary celebration, Pilobolus questions its own "givens," turns its traditions sideways, and brings its past into the future. As fresh and vibrant as ever, Pilobolus -that feisty arts organism- puts the "Oh!" in BIG FIVE OH!, and continues to morph its way thrillingly into audiences' hearts and minds. The celebration includes signature works from vintage classics to their trend setting innovative work in shadow.



Ray On My Mind - Tribute to Ray Charles

Sunday, February 26, 2023, 3pm

Ray On My Mind pays tribute to the legendary Ray Charles. Portraying Ray, master pianist and vocalist, Kenny Brawner leads an 11-piece orchestra and three accompanying vocalists performing hits including "What'd I Say?", "I Got A Woman", "Mess Around", and "Georgia On My Mind." Tucked into the evening are monologues talking about the influences on Ray's style and the personal struggles he endured throughout his career.

Rhythm of the Dance

Sunday, March 5, 2023, 3pm

This high-energy performance marks a new era in Irish entertainment. Featuring world and national champion Irish dancers and some of the finest musicians and singers, Rhythm of the Dance combines traditional dance and music with Contemporary Stage technology. This extravaganza takes you on an exhilarating trip through the ages celebrating Irish culture and dance. Internationally rated as one of the most popular Irish step dance shows in the world, Rhythm of the Dance has won praise from critics and audiences around the globe.

ABT Studio Company

Sunday, March 12, 2023, 3pm

The rising stars of ABT Studio Company wowed audiences last season in a stunning showcase of their talents. Now, the junior company of the American Ballet Theatre returns with all-new dancers and choreography. See the next generation of ballet stars shine while performing contemporary masterpieces and beloved classics with artistry and innovation.

The Doo Wop Project

Saturday, April 1, 2023, 8pm

Popejoy-favorite, The Doo Wop Project, traces the evolution of doo-wop from groups singing on street corners to the biggest hits on radio today. The project recreates the style and sound of doo-wop with music from early doo-wop acts and popular names including The Temptations, The Four Seasons, Michael Jackson, and more. Featuring Broadway stars from Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, The Doo Wop Project performs the greatest pop and rock music in American history.



Piano Battle



Sunday, April 16, 2023, 3pm

The brainchild of internationally accomplished pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis, Piano Battle returns to Popejoy. The two artists with distinctly different performance styles take turns and try to outplay the other in an epic musical duel where the audience crowns the winner. This performance has been rescheduled from its original Spring 2022 date.