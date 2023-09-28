Popejoy Hall to Launch Second Year of 'Broadway for Teens' Initiative

Popejoy Hall, the premier performing arts center located on the University of New Mexico campus, is proud to announce the second year of the "Broadway for Teens" initiative. The program will bring youth in New Mexico's high schools to experience top-tier Broadway shows at Popejoy Hall.

Popejoy Hall will provide 270 tickets for students and faculty members from six New Mexico high schools to attend a performance. Funding for the tickets was made possible by Popejoy's Excellence Endowment, which supports future programming, operations, and education.

Broadway for Teen's second season opens with a performance of Disney's THE LION KING.

Six schools have been selected for “Broadway for Teens” 2023: Wagon Mound High School, Pecos High School, Valencia High School, West Mesa High School, and Las Cruces High School. Students from each school will attend Disney's THE LION KING performance at Popejoy Hall on October 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Philanthropic investment in performing arts programs like “Broadway for Teens” is a significant commitment to the enrichment of New Mexico's youth. The program will provide teens with access to Broadway's most popular shows. Teens will have the joy of experiencing live Broadway productions, with the added benefit of stepping onto UNM's vibrant campus and getting a glimpse of college life, many for the first time.

The “Broadway for Teens” education program enhances the cultural life and global awareness of our teens, especially those living in rural communities throughout New Mexico. “Broadway for Teens” also relies upon the generosity of community funding to expand the program so more youth may experience the magic of live theater at Popejoy Hall. Visit popejoypresents.com and learn how you may help support and sustain “Broadway for Teens.”

Popejoy Hall's mission is to make the performing arts accessible to all New Mexicans. The organization is committed to having a sustained and meaningful impact on students and making substantial contributions to the university and community.

About Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet, and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.

